The College of the Siskiyous Eagles men’s basketball team played Cuesta College tough for a half then succumbed to a barrage of three-pointers by the Cougars to lose 90-75 at home last Saturday.

Both teams were sinking 36 percent of their threes coming into the game, but Cuesta knocked down 16 treys in the contest while the Eagles hit 8. The Cougars also sank 14 of 15 three throws. Siskiyou fell behind in the first half as Cuesta sank nine threes, but rallied to tie the score at 43 at halftime.

Kaleb Taylor came off the bench to hit 3 three-pointers and score 12 points in the half to spark the comeback. The Eagles took a brief 8-point lead early in the second half when Cuesta missed a few threes but couldn’t hold on when the Cougars starting dropping their three-pointers again.

COS missed Koby Bauman who left with a slight knee injury after scoring 6 early first-half points. The injury didn’t seem to be serious, and Bauman, a Mount Shasta High grad, could have returned, but he was kept out of the non-conference game as a precaution.

Kaleb Taylor led the Eagles with 16 points, J’Quail Hanks added 13, and Dwayne McClendon and Montell Willis each scored 11. Willis knocked down three 3-pointers. Former Mount Shasta player Jett Snure scored seven points and Bauman hit for six points before his early exit The Eagles face Lane College at home on Dec. 30 in a 2 p.m. contest.