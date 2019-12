The Etna Lady Lions junior varsity basketball team remains undefeated for the year with a tournament win on Saturday, Dec. 21.

EHS downed host team Orland 41-30. Jenna Justice was named tourney MVP. She finished with 10 points, including three 3-pointers vs. Orland. Mae Thackeray had nine points and 12 rebounds. Etna downed Durham 40-13 on Friday and defeated Cloverdale 57-28 on Thursday.