Etna High School will host the three-day New Year’s Tip-Off varsity basketball tournament starting Thursday. There will be both a varsity girls and varsity boys bracket at the tournament.

The Lady Lions host Surprise Valley at 6 p.m. at EHS, while the Lion boys host Surprise Valley at 7:30 p.m. The Etna Lady Lions have had a strong start to the season and are currently 9-2 for the year. Surprise Valley comes in at 1-4 overall. The Etna boys are 4-6 after going 2-1 at a round robin tournament the week of Dec. 21 at Hamilton High School. The Lions opened the tourney Dec. 19 with a 69-66 loss in overtime to Quincy. Etna defeated fellow Siskiyou County squad McCloud 68-49 on Dec. 20. EHS ended the tourney with a 48-45 win versus Hamilton on Dec. 21. Etna is already a game away from equaling last season’s five-win total. Surprise Valley comes in at 0-5 overall.

Three Siskiyou County teams are taking part in the varsity girls tournament. The Yreka Lady Miners are set to face Trinity on Thursday at 9 a.m. Yreka is 4-8 for the year and placed third at the McKinleyville Tournament the week of Dec. 21. The Lady Miners faced Trinity at home on Dec. 10, falling to the Lady Wolves 46-43. Trinity is 6-4 for the year. The teams will face either Greenville (6-4 ) or Fall River (7-2 ) on Friday.

Siskiyou County squads Butte Valley and Tulelake meet Thursday at 3 p.m. They will face either Etna or Surprise Valley on Friday depending on the results of Thursday’s contest. Butte Valley is 3-3 overall, while Tulelake has a record of 2-8. Etna will play two additional games at the tournament. They will face the loser of the Greenville versus Fall River game at 9 a.m. Friday and will play a 8:30 a.m. contest against a team to be announced on Saturday.

In the varsity boys bracket, three Siskiyou County teams are taking part. Butte Valley will take on Fall River Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Butte Valley comes in at 1-7 for the year, while Fall River is 9-2. The squads will face either Greenville (5-8 ) or Trinity (4-8 ) on Friday. Happy Camp is set to take on Hayfork at 4:30 p.m. Happy Camp is 2-3 for the year, while Hayfork is 1-4. On Friday, Happy Camp and Hayfork will take on either Surprise Valley or Etna.