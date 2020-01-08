Etna won a close game, 55-51 over fellow Siskiyou County team Yreka in the title game on Saturday to improve to a sterling 12-2 for the year. It was the fifth straight win for the Lady Lions.

The Etna Lady Lions varsity basketball team went 3-0 to earn first place at their New Year's Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.

Etna jumped out to a 11-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter with both teams scoring 15 points a piece in the second quarter, as EHS led 26-22 at the half. Yreka hung tough in the third quarter and outscored Etna 17-13 as the game was tied up 39-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

The game continued to go back and forth into the fourth, as Etna came away with the four-point victory.

“The girls played extra tough,” said EHS head coach Alyssa Burrone. While the Lions certainly wanted to win the title game of their home tournament, the Lady Lions had extra motivation since Yreka defeated them in the tourney title game last season.

“They weren’t going to let it happen two years in a row,” said Burrone.

Senior Cailey Rizzardo had a huge game for the Lions and scored 19 points, along with 11 rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Rizzardo was named tournament MVP. Fellow senior Megan Bennett earned All-Tourney honors for Etna. She finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Senior Halliday Hubbard had 12 points, including connecting on two 3-pointers. She finished with 19 rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block.

Etna opened the tournament Thursday with a dominating 63-14 win over Surprise Valley.

EHS was in control from the opening tip-off and led 23-4 at the end of the first quarter and 45-11 at the half. The Lady Hornets scored only three points in the second half, as Etna cruised to the win.

Rizzardo put up 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the win. Bennett had 12 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, and one assist. Freshman Lilly Finley finished with 11 points, five rebounds, five steals, and two assists. Hubbard had seven points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Friday, Etna continued to play well at the tournament with a convincing 59-24 victory over the Butte Valley Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Lions led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 36-17 at the half. Etna contained Butte Valley in the second half, allowing only seven points, as EHS earned the 25-point victory.

Bennett finished with 11 points, including going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. She also had eight rebounds, eight steals, three assists and three blocks. Hubbard finished with 10 points, seven steals, six rebounds, three assists and a block. Senior Brooke Smiley scored nine points on three 3-pointers, as well as block, a steal and a assist. Rizzardo finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Coach Burrone said key factors in the Lady Lions winning the tournament included the squad doing a good job controlling the tempo and controlling the boards.

“I was very pleased with how my girls played the entire tournament,” she said. “They are seeing the floor and the open man, pushing the ball up the court and running plays efficiently. Everyone knows their role and has been contributing each game.”

This week, Etna opens Shasta Cascade League play on Friday at the Weed Lady Cougars. The contest begins at 7 p.m. The Lady Lions won the SCL title last season. Next Tuesday, Etna hosts Fall River at 7 p.m. at EHS.