Mount Shasta improved to 8-5 overall to up their win streak to five games. Durham fell to 6-6 overall.

The Mount Shasta Bears defeated the Durham Trojans 53-51 on the road Tuesday night.

DJ Brown led MSHS with 12 points. Avery May had 11 points, while Darius Smith finished with 10 points. Martel Alva had eight points, and Anthony Pigoni put up six points for the Bears. Kyle Ellorin and Kekai Ferguson each finished with three points apiece for the Bears.

The game was a hotly contested match from the start, as both squads scored 13 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second quarter, with the score knotted up 27-27 at the half.

The Bears outscored the Trojans 10-8 in the third quarter. Both teams scored 16 points apiece in the fourth quarter, as Mount Shasta held on for the two-point victory.

In the junior varsity boys game, Mount Shasta defeated Durham 56-52 to improve to 11-2 for the year. Kolton Yager scored 26 points, while Andrew Pigoni finished with 15 points.

Tonight, the Bears are at Paradise High School. The JV contest is at 5:30 p.m., while the varsity game begins at 7 p.m.

Mount Shasta opens Shasta Cascade League play Saturday on the road against Fall River in MacArthur. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Saturday due to the power needing to be shut off on Friday at Fall River High School.

The varsity boys game is at 6:30 p.m. while the JV boys game is at 3:30 p.m. The Mount Shasta varsity and JV girls teams will also play at Fall River on Saturday. Next Tuesday, all four Mount Shasta teams will take on Modoc at home in SCL action.