“I thought we played well the first two games,” head coach Louie Sanchez said. “Overall, I was happy with the boys competing in each game hard.”

The Yreka Miners varsity boys basketball team ended preseason play with a second place finish at a tournament in Corning this past weekend.

Yreka opened tournament play Thursday with a dominating 73-48 victory over the Orland Trojans. YHS jumped out to a 23-3 first quarter lead and were up 39-19 at the half.

The Miners maintained a large lead in the second half to come away with the 25-point victory.

Nick Stensether led YHS with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Trent West finished with 10 points, six rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Randall Hughes grabbed 13 rebounds and finished with nine points, three blocks and four steals. Devon Applewhite had nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

On Friday, Yreka faced fellow Northern Athletic League team Central Valley and pulled out a 57-48 victory to move on to the title game on Saturday. YHS had a 30-20 lead at the half and kept their advantage against the Falcons in the second half to earn the nine-point victory.

Stensether had 14 points and six rebounds, while Kayden Tandy put up 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. Brandon Anzo finished with nine points and three rebounds, Hughes had 11 rebounds and eight points for YHS.

Saturday in the title game, Yreka lost to fellow NAL team Anderson in a low scoring 36-34 game.

“We had good looks but just couldn’t get the ball to fall,” Sanchez said.

West finished with six points, while Tandy had five points. Tandy and Tyler Korber were named to the All-Tournament team.

YHS ended tournament play with a 8-7 overall record.

The Miner boys junior varsity team went 1-2 at the Corning tournament. YHS opened the tournament Thursday with a 45-35 win versus Orland.

Matt McEwen put up 14 points, while Bryce Chapman had 12 points. Rance Zediker finished with nine points. Friday, Yreka fell to Paradise 56-51.

In the third place game Saturday, the Miners lost to Fortuna 64-59. McEwen had 28 points and nine steals, while Chapman finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, Kagen Wessel had six points and five rebounds. YHS is now 14-3 for the year.

The Yreka freshman boys competed at a tournament in Orland on Friday and Saturday. YHS opened tournament play with a 57-47 loss to Paradise. Quenton Yates had 14 points, while Colton Knight had seven points, Later Friday, the Miners downed Gridley 54-42. Triston Zediks finished with 11 points, while Clarence Hughes had six points.

Saturday, YHS ended tourney play with a 55-52 victory over Hamilton. Zediks finished with 16 points, while Caden Adams put up eight points for YHS.

This week, all three Yreka boys hoops squad played at Phoenix High School in Oregon on Tuesday night. Yreka fell 57-53 in the varsity contest. Tandy and West each finish with 15 points. YHS is now 8-8 for the year.

Thursday, Yreka opens NAL play versus the Lassen Grizzlies at home. The freshman contest is at 4:30 p.m., while the JV game is at 6 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Sanchez said that the varsity boys are ready and excited to begin league play this week.

“I think we are going into league with confidence in competing in each game,” he said.