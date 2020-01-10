The Burroughs High School boy’s basketball team defeated Serrano 35-31 on Wednesday night, giving the Burros their second Mojave River League win of the season.

The Burros defeated Apple Valley in mid-December, and are currently 2-0 in the MRL, and 10-5 overall.

Burroughs took an early lead over the Diamondbacks, outscoring Serrano 15-2 in the first quarter.

The Diamondbacks' two points in the first came off of free throws.

Serrano fought its way back into the game, scoring 11 unanswered points, coming within two points.

“We came out strong. We knew what they were going to run — either that 3-2 or that 1-2-2. We had the perfect game plan, we were getting wide-open shots. And then it just stopped. Any time you get a big lead and you let the other team come back, it’s really hard to get your edge back,” said head coach Scott Hansen.

Evan Hansen nailed a three-pointer during the last minute of the second quarter, the only points the Burros scored during the remainder of the half.

Serrano also scored a three at the end of the second. Both teams went to the locker room with the Burros up 18-16.

Both teams remained neck and neck through the third quarter, ending tied at 25s.

Burros eventually took the lead after Serrano’s Matt Lowe fouled out with under three minutes left in the game.

“We have nearly fouled him out every game we have played him. He is a Division 1 football player and a really good kid,” Scott Hansen said.

Trevon Miller helped secure the win by making a couple of free throws at the end, though the Diamondbacks almost made a long three that would have allowed them to come within one at the buzzer.

AJ Celestine, Grant Martin and Evan Hansen each recorded three-pointers during the matchup. Teagan Self and Sebastion Drefs each came off the bench and contributed to the team’s win over the Diamondbacks as well.

Toren Vice is still out due to a lower-body injury, no updates on if or when he is expected to return.

The Burroughs High School boy’s basketball team will head on the road against Sultana on Friday night at 6 p.m.