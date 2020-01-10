This week, Etna opens SCL play with a road game at Weed on Friday. Etna will host Fall River the following Tuesday. Both games are at 8:30 p.m.

The Etna Lions varsity boys basketball team had a solid showing at their home New Year's Tip-Off Tournament this past weekend by placing second.

Last Thursday, Etna dominated Surprise Valley 57-14, as the team jumped out to a 45-0 lead at the end of the first half. Last Friday, EHS downed Hayfork 56-49 to earn a berth in the tile game Saturday.

Etna took a 18-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and trailed 28-27 at the end of the half. Etna came back in the third quarter and outscored Hayfork 18-9 in the third quarter, as EHS came away with the seven-point win.

The Lions faced fellow Shasta Cascade League team Fall River in the title game and lost 68-32. The Lions kept things close in the first quarter and trailed 17-15 at the end of the quarter. The Bulldogs began to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring the Lions 16-2, which proved too much to overcome for Etna.

Etna fell to 6-7 overall and have already surpassed last season’s five win total. Fall River improved to 12-2 for the year,

This week, Etna opens SCL play with a road game at Weed on Friday. Etna will host Fall River the following Tuesday. Both games are at 8:30 p.m.