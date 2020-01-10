Dunsmuir will host Big Valley at home on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by another home contest against Hayfork at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Next Tuesday, Dunsmuir is at home against Butte Valley for a 6 p.m. game.

The Dunsmuir Tigers boys basketball team won for the first time this season at home on Monday, Dec. 30 against the Westwood Lumberjacks 75-73.

The Tigers were down by as much as 14 points, but battled back to come away with the two-point victory.

“That shows the character that this team has,” head coach Jake Mekeel said. “The win against Westwood was big for us because it validates all of the hard work we have been putting in.”

He added that the Tigers did a good job attacking the basket and advancing the ball up the floor.

The Dunsmuir hoops squad is fairly young this season with three freshmen, two sophomores, and three seniors on this year’s team.

Senior Ramon Strandberg had a huge game for Dunsmuir and finished with 28 points.

“He played very well in the paint for us, boxing out and playing physical,” Mekeel said. “Carlos Flores came off the bench and rebounded the ball well for us. He did exactly what was asked of him and played a crucial role in our win.”

Last Friday, Dunsmuir hosted the Mercy Warriors, falling 65-44 to drop to 1-9 for the year. Mercy dominated in the first half and led 31-12 at the half. While Dunsmuir did a better job in the second half, scoring 13 points in the third quarter and outscoring Mercy 19-13 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers fell to the Warriors by 21 points.

“Against Mercy we struggled offensively, getting out of control at times,” coach Mekeel said. “Defensively, I felt we played pretty well overall and I am seeing improvements, slowly but surely.”

A key for the Tigers, Mekeel said, is the team needs to improve handling pressure from the opposing defense when they have the ball and lessen turnovers.

“It is a constant work in progress for our young team, but I believe we are taking steps in the right direction,” he said.

This week, Dunsmuir had an Evergreen League home contest versus Tulelake on Tuesday. The Tigers continue league play the next three games.

First, Dunsmuir will host Big Valley at home on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by another home contest against Hayfork at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Next Tuesday, Dunsmuir is at home against Butte Valley for a 6 p.m. game.