Below is part two in a series recapping sports highlights that took place in Siskiyou County in 2019. Part one ran in the Jan. 1 edition.

Yreka and Etna High Trap Shooting Teams

The Yreka and Etna High School Trap Shooting teams exceeded expectations in their first year fielding teams in 2019.

Both programs were ecstatic when they qualified for the California State High School Clay Target League 2019 State Tournament and had strong showings at the event on June 1 in Kingsburg, Calif. YHS placed fifth overall and Etna came in eighth.

A few days after State, the teams found out a number of their shooters had qualified for Nationals. Six shooters from Yreka competed as a team and in the individual competitions, while Etna had three participants compete in the individual events at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Michigan in July.

“Oh yeah, they are really excited,” Yreka head coach Doug Westbrook said back in June. “We thought our season would be over by now. We certainly didn’t expect to make Nationals in our first year.”

At Nationals, senior Reno Davis of Etna High was the lone participant from California to qualify for the individual finals.

Davis came into Nationals with a score of 86 as his best mark. He smashed that by shooting 94 of 100 targets to place 295th in the qualifying round Only the top 400 shooters qualified for the finals.

“I just went out and did my best,” Davis said at the time. “I wasn’t thinking I would compete in the finals. I just wanted to do well.”

Davis shot a 92 in the finals. Combining his score from both days, he placed 296th overall in the finals.

Yreka competed in the team qualifier event at Nationals and finished 185th out of 206 teams with a total score of 405.

“I am very proud of my team. We struggled but we adjusted and finished strong,” Westbrook said. “Overall, I would say our trip was a success.”

Two from Siskiyou County make State Track and Field Championships

For the second year, junior track and field runner Alisha McFall came away with a CIF State Berth in Fresno in May.

McFall competed in the 100-meter dash at State and placed 25th overall. McFall won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.72 seconds at the Northern Section Championships.

Alisha earned nine first-place finishes for the season in the 100 meters. “Alisha’s win was a season goal she made for herself last year after the state meet,” YHS coach Pam Borg said about winning at Sections. “She has worked extremely hard in the weight room and at the track in preparation of the race at sections.”

McFall earned a trip to State in the 100-meter dash and as a member of the 4x100 relay team as a sophomore the year before.

Etna High senior Teagan Ford earned her first trip to State with a season-best mark of 5-04.00 in the high jump. Both Ford and Kira Porzio of Foothill High of Palo Cedro finished with a jump of 5′4, Ford placed second to Porzio due to a tiebreaker, with Ford having more misses. Because she made the at-large state qualifier mark, Ford came away with a state berth. Last season, Ford also placed second at Sections.

At State, Ford hit 5′2 feet on her third attempt and was unable to hit 5′4 feet in the qualifying event.

“Competing at State was an amazing experience,” Ford said at the time. “I knew that there would be intense competition but making it to State has always been a goal of mine.”

Etna High Softball

The Etna Lady Lions softball team had another strong year this past spring.

Highlights included winning the Shasta Cascade League with a 10-0 record. This was the third straight year EHS won the SCL crown.

The Lady Lions played a tough pre-season schedule and had wins against large division schools such as West Valley, Paradise, and Central Valley, as well as Oregon schools South Albany and Willamette in Eugene.

Etna earned the No. 3 seed in the Northern Section Division 5 playoffs.

The Lady Lions won a first-round game on May 14 at home 8-0 versus Modoc to open the playoffs.

In the semifinals against No. 2 seed Biggs on May 17, things looked dire for the Lady Lions, as they trailed 3-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning and down to its last three outs.

With two runners on base and Etna down 3-2, Cailey Rizzardo stepped up hugely by blasting a home run over the fence to give the Lady Lions three runs and the 5-3 lead, as they held on for the win.

In the Section title game on May 20, EHS had a formidable challenge against top seed East Nicolaus. The Lady Spartans were ranked as the best D5 softball team in California by Cal-Hi Sports, which called the 2019 East Nicolaus team “one of the best D5 teams in state history.”

Etna lost the title contest 10-0 to finish the year 23-8 overall.

First-year Etna head coach Crystal Probst said that she was quite proud of her team and how they performed overall this year.

“I was really happy with our season,” she said. “We got better and better as the season went. They played well as a team and helped each other.”

Yreka, Mount Shasta, and Weed XC runners make State

Yreka High cross country runners Ceiba Cummings and Jade Wilder both set personal record marks at the CIF State Cross Country Championships Woodward Park in Fresno the end of November.

Cummings, a junior, finished with a PR time of 21:08 in the Division 4 girls race and placed 140th out of 212 runners.

Wilder, a senior, placed 136th out of 210 runners in the D4 boys race with a time of 17:28.1.

Teammate Elijah Higelin, also a senior, was 155th with a time of 17:52.8.

“We are happy for the way our athletes raced today to finish the season or career on a high note,” longtime YHS head coach Pam Borg said at the time.

All three YHS runners qualified for State at the Northern Section Championships at West Valley High School in Cottonwood on Nov. 14.

Also at State were two Mount Shasta High School Bears and a Weed Cougar, all of which earned return trips to the CIF State D5 Championships.

MSHS Senior Alexis Ramirez, sophomore Drew Hering, and WHS sophomore Ryan Mitchell each bettered their time from the previous year. Ramirez improved both his time and placement in the Division 5 boys race, finishing 24th with a time of 16:27. Last year, Ramirez ran the 5K at 16:54 and finished 31st.

Hering had been at Ramirez’s heels all season, finishing as close as three seconds behind him once. He finished 59th at 17:02 after coming in 74th last year with a time of 17:36.

Mitchell showed the most improvement, finishing 82nd in 17:16, a PR time, after running a 19:06 time for 174th place last year.

Mitchell is the first Cougar runner to earn a state berth for two straight years since Grier Gatlin accomplished this in the 1990s.

To earn a berth to state, all three runners qualified at the Northern Section Championships Ramirez placed first overall in D5 and third overall, while Hering was fourth overall and second in D5. Mitchell placed fourth in D5 and 17th overall.

Etna Wrestler Trevor Downey

Etna High School senior wrestler Trevor Downey placed third in the 138-pound division as an alternate at the Northern Section Masters Championships in Redding, Calif., in February.

Consistently ranked No. 3 at 138 pounds in the Northern Section, Downey struggled at the Northern Section Division 3 and 4 Championships. finishing fifth overall. Only the top four wrestlers in each weight class earn a trip to the NSCIF Masters Championships, with Downey coming away with an alternate spot.

On the first day of competition at Masters, Downey was with his teammates and coaches filling up the team van with gas in the Redding area when he found out that a wrestler at 138 had dropped out unexpectedly that morning and Trevor would compete for a little more than two hours later.

“I had nothing to lose,” Downey said at the time “Every match was just a bonus. It was a gift from God, I guess. I just wrestled and had fun.”

Teammate Quentin Mason, a junior, also placed, coming in sixth at 220.

Downey is now a freshman wrestler at Providence College in Montana.

Yreka High Volleyball

The Yreka High varsity volleyball team finished the year 31-13 overall this past fall, with the team winning 30 games for the first time in 30 years.

“Very proud of this group overall,” longtime YHS head volleyball coach Scott Eastman said at the time. “Their commitment to the process and their attitudes toward each other were tremendous.”

YHS, the No. 8 seed, opened the Northern Section Division 4 playoffs with a four-set win versus No. 9 seed Orland at home on Oct. 29.

On Oct. 31, YHS ended the year with a three-set loss to top seed University prep of Redding.

Yreka played U-Prep tough, giving them a challenge, including an epic third set that Yreka lost 38-36.