The Butte College home games on Wednesday were postponed due to the weather. The COS men face Feather River at home in Weed Saturday at 1 p.m. The COS women's game begins at 3 p.m.

Men’s Game

The College of the Siskiyous men’s basketball team got their Golden Valley Conference season off to a good start with an 81-76 win on Wednesday, Jan. 8 over Shasta College in Redding.

The hot-shooting Eagles hit on 50 percent of their attempts and shot better from beyond the arc, hitting nine of 18 three-pointers while making 18 of 27 two-point tries.

J’Quail Hanks led COS with 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Kody Bauman of Mount Shasta had one of his best games of the year, scoring 18 points while pulling down nine rebounds and passing out five assists. He hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Bishop Thomas had 17 points on 5 of 6 shooting, He sank all three of his three-point attempts, dished out four assists, and had three steals. More surprisingly, Thomas, the smallest man on the court at 5’8”, led the team in rebounds with 11.

Montel Willis sank three of five treys in putting up 13 points. Jake Psaila came off the bench to score five points and grab six rebounds.

The Eagles roared out to a 40-28 halftime lead and held on for the win. COS is 7-11 on the year. Butte College was supposed to travels to Weed for a Wednesday night contest, which was postponed due to the weather.

The Roadrunners are one of two Golden Valley Conference teams ranked in the California Community Colleges top 20, along with College of the Redwoods. Former Mount Shasta Bears star Kole Riccomini averages four points a game for Butte. Saturday, COS is scheduled to play Feather River at home for a 1 p.m. contest.

Women’s Game

The streaking COS Eagle women defeated Shasta College 74-59 last Wednesday to get their eighth win in their last 10 games and move into the top 15 in the NorCal coaches poll for the first time this season. They jumped out to a 49-23 halftime lead and coasted home to an easy win.

Anhelica Shanrock leads the Eagles and the GVC in scoring with a 20 point per game average. Lynden Harry’s 10 assists per game top the GVC and are four APG better than second place.

The Butte College home game Wednesday was postponed due to the weather. With every team in the GVC at least four games above .500 for the season, there will be no cupcakes on the Eagle schedule. The Roadrunners are 14-5 on the season but dropped their GVC opener to Feather River last week.

COS will face Feather River at home Saturday at 3 p.m.