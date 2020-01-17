The Etna Lady Lions varsity basketball team won their sixth straight game, taking a 49-38 decision at the Weed Lady Cougars Friday night. The Cougars gave the Lions a battle after losing to them 64-44 in December.

The contest was the Shasta Cascade League home opener for both squads. EHS won the SCL title last season with a 9-1 record.

Etna led 24-14 at the half with guard Halliday Hubbard scoring seven points and Caliey Rizzardo putting up six. Karli Reynolds had five points for Weed in the half.

The Cougar shooters got hot in the third quarter as Weed outscored the Lions 17-14 and pulled to within seven at 38-31. Reynolds sank two 3-pointers, Gabi Tapia hit one 3-pointer, and Rikki Johnson scored four points in the paint.

The Lions held Weed to seven points in the final quarter to get the win and raise their season record to 13-2. The Lady Cougars fell to 5-4 overall.

Etna’s leading scorers came to play. Rizzardo was the high-scorer with 12 points, while Halliday Hubbard added nine points. Both are averaging 11 points per game. Abbygail Duerr finished with 10 points

“It was a good first league game,” Etna head coach Alyssa Burrone said. “ It brought to light some things we still need to work on, but also some things we do really well.”.

Reynolds scored 19 points and nailed three three-pointers for Weed. Johnson worked for the boards hard. She scored six points and Tapia had five points.

In the junior varsity contest, Etna cruised to a 73-24 victory over Weed. EHS improved to 13-1 for the year. Grace Hubbard had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Mae Thackeray finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Lady Lions.

This week, Etna hosted Fall River on Tuesday. The varsity girls lost 43-28 to drop to 13-3 overall and 1-1 in the SCL. The Lady Lions face Modoc at home Friday. EHS lost in the JV girls game 55-44. Weed was at Trinity on Tuesday and lost 66-30 in the varsity contest. The Lady Cougars entertain Fall River on Friday at Weed High School, weather dependent.