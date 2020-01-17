Nathan Kephart led the Cougars with 14 points and showed some good defense in the paint.

Weed’s junior varsity boys basketball team upped their record to 10-3 with a convincing 49-24 victory over Etna last Friday night at home. It was the team’s fourth straight win as they try to keep pace with the 11-2 Weed varsity squad.

The game got off to a slow start with each team scoring only seven points in the first quarter. Cougar Jonah Jackson scored all five of his points in the opening frame.

Weed held the Lions to four points in the second quarter while putting up 16 points to get a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Julio Garcia and Nathan Kephart each put up five points.

The Cougars outscored Etna 26-13 in the second half and got some playing time for the bench. Eight different players scored for Weed.

Nathan Kephart led the Cougars with 14 points and showed some good defense in the paint. He has found his game in time for league play. He scored 21 points in the team’s December 21 win over Butte Valley.

Julio Garcia scored 11 points and worked for the boards hard. Patrick Hill scored six points, and distance runner Ryan Mitchell had a three and scored five points.

Isaac Deppen put up 10 points for the Lions, all in the second half. Joseph Stein and Kobe Houston each scored four points.

The Cougars take on a Fall River squad they’ve beaten twice Friday night at home, weather dependent. Weed was at Trinity Tuesday night and lost the game in overtime 58-52 to fall to 10-4 overall. Etna hosts Modoc Friday night and hosted Fall River on Tuesday.