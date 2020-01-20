Jaxx U18 head coach Jon Cox, who is also the head softball coach at College of the Siskiyous in Weed, said the team will play a number of games in Italy in July on a nine-day trip. The players are working on raising $33,000.

The Siskiyou Jaxx U18 softball team is in the middle of raising funds for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to play in Italy this Summer.

Jaxx U18 head coach Jon Cox, who is also the head softball coach at College of the Siskiyous in Weed, said the team will play a number of games in Italy in July on a nine-day trip. The players are working on raising $33,000.

“The players are so excited,” Cox said about the upcoming Italy trip. ”This will be a trip of a lifetime."

On Jan. 25 there will be an all you can eat crab fundraiser at the Montague Community Hall. The dinner will feature crab, pasta, corn on the cobb and bread. There will also be raffles and an auction at the dinner, which costs $40 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under and is free for children eight and under. From Feb. 2-4 team members will be collecting can recycling during Super Bowl weekend.

Last season, as members of the U16 squad, the members of this year’s U18 team won five straight games in elimination play to earn the NAFA Summer National Championships title on July 21 in Newburg, Ore. A total of 10 players from last year’s team are expected to on the U18 team this season.

Players are from throughout Siskiyou County as well as a few members from Shasta County.

The Jaxx will also host an online auction of unwanted home goods and furniture, games, and other interesting items in March. There will be a Whiflleball Tournament in Aprile firewood sales in May, and a car wash and raffle in June.

Cox took a Siskiyou County American Legion baseball team on a trip abroad in 1994 as well as being a member of a baseball squad from the East Coast in 1991 that played games in Russia in a venue that hosted the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

Cox said the trip to Italy will be a special experience for the girls, as they will be experiencing another culture while playing a sport they love. For many of the players, this will be their first time out of the country. Cox said this will be a wonderful opportunity for the players to soak up another culture and way of life.

Around 30 players, caches and family members are expected to make the trip. The team will visit Rome, Florence, Venice, and Lake Como. The Jaxx will play several games in Rome, Florence, and Lake Como,

“It will be a great experience for all of us,” said Daniel Sanchez, an assistant coach for the Jaxx from Mount Shasta.

For more information on the fundraisers, call Cox at 530-925-4659, or Sanchez at 530-515-17651. You can also contact Joy Hall at 530-598-2544, or Lani Bonds at 530-921-0995.