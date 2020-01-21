Golfers start stressing quickly as they progress in their round trying to shoot par on every hole and all of a sudden they see on their scorecard a row of six sevens or eights and they lose all confidence they had.

Golfers for as long as golf has been played have always tried to shoot the lowest score per hole as they can – and of course, that's the ultimate goal of the game.

That’s a great game plan if it worked every time but reality kicks in really quick and most golfers learn that shooting par for each hole is not in the cards for most.

Golfers start stressing quickly as they progress in their round trying to shoot par on every hole and all of a sudden they see on their scorecard a row of six sevens or eights and they lose all confidence they had.

One of the best tips I give my students is this: Every hole on the golf course has a par, so instead of stressing on shooting a par each hole, play the hole as a bogey hole. (If it’s a par four hole, give yourself an extra stroke).

Mentally, this gives you a little extra room and less stress on the golf course, so you can have a lot more fun.

As a PGA golf professional, I keep track of the trends in the golf business and I’ve learned that over the last 10 years many golfers have quit the sport because they say it’s too difficult. Golfers put unrealistic expectations on themselves to play great golf, so the tip of the week is to give yourself a break. Play each hole with an extra stroke (a bogey hole) and you will have a lot more fun with golf and stay with the game for a lifetime.

It’s a cool game, trust me.

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach Calif. and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Course. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and also nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.