The Weed Lady Cougars girls varsity hoops team lost at home to Shasta Cascade League leader Fall River 65-21 Friday night.

The Lady Cougars were done in by a deep Bulldog squad that kept the intense defensive pressure on the Cougars.

Weed roared out to a 16-8 first-quarter lead when Fall River’s full-court press backfired, and they drew five fouls in the initial 3 minutes. The Cougars started the game on a 9-0 run. Karli Reynolds scored 11 of her game-high 15 points, and Rikki Johnson added five in the quarter.

Fall River got their press working and outscored the Cougars 16-7 in the second quarter and held Weed to eight points in the second half to get the win.

Karli Reynolds hit a three-pointer, one of two by the Cougars, and finished with 15 points. Bella Escobedo scored six points, and Johnson had five. Rhiann Viturino had the other trey for Weed.

Things get more comfortable when they face winless-in-the-SCL teams Modoc on Wednesday and Mount Shasta on the road Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m. Weed is 5-6 overall and 0-3 in the SCL.

Their first three games were losses to SCL leaders Fall River, Etna, and Modoc, who are 7-1 in league play.