The Weed Lady Cougars junior varsity girls basketball team lost to Fall River at home Friday night, 58-23, as the all-freshman Cougars struggle through the season.

No seniors and only two juniors turned out for the varsity girls team, so five

sophomores who would ordinarily play for the JV team are on the varsity. The situation has made it tough for both squads but bodes well for the future as the girls get extensive playing time.

The 14-0 Fall River JV girls just had too much depth and experience for the

Cougars who never put up more than seven points in a quarter, but Weed saw some positives in the game.

Gaby Escamilla knocked down three three-pointers and scored 12 points to lead the Cougars. Mia Cunningham had nine points and Kenna Viturino two points, as only three players scored.

Weed played at Modoc Wednesday and lost The Lady Cougars fell to 3-9 overall and 0-2 in the SCL. Friday, Weed is at Mount Shasta for a 4 p.m. contest