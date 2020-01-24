Weed downed Modoc on the road Wednesday 59-51. The Cougars face Mount Shasta on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

The Weed Cougars junior varsity boys made quick work of Fall River Friday night at home, holding the Bulldogs to five points in the second and fourth quarters and cruising to a 61-43 win.

The Cougars played a hustling defense and used their height to control the boards. They led 28-18 at halftime and added to their lead with a strong final quarter.

Guard Kobe Chanthavisouk led the Cougars with 15 points and sank three treys. His ball-handling also negated the Bulldog’s effort to employ a full-court press.

Julio Garcia muscled up in the paint, scoring 12 points, grabbing a bunch of rebounds, and sinking a three.

Jonah Jackson had the other Cougar three-pointer and scored 10 points. Nathan Kephart had 9 points and a crowd-pleasing hard shot-block as the half ended.

The JV’s were only eight of 23 from the foul line and will probably be shooting a lot of free throws in practice this week.

They upped their season record to 11-4 and are 2-1 in SCL play, their only loss an overtime defeat by Trinity.

Weed downed Modoc on the road Wednesday 59-51. The Cougars face Mount Shasta on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.