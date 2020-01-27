The field of 91 participants completed a course that was approximately 4.5 miles long and gained 2,700 vertical feet.

The 7th Annual Shasta Ascension took place at the Mt Shasta Ski Park last Saturday.

The race followed a traditional “ski mountaineering” format, where racers climbed up the mountain under their own power, passed through a series of checkpoints, and descended either by skis or snowboard.

The field of 91 participants completed a course that was approximately 4.5 miles long and gained 2,700 vertical feet. Cash prizes donated by Timberworks of Mt Shasta were awarded to the top three overall finishers of both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Results

Overall winners:

Female:

Jenna Kane of Mt Shasta, CA 1:17’48

Allison Miles of Bend, OR 1:21’35

Angela Towner of Mt Shasta, CA at 1:28’14

Male:

Chris Jones of Bend, OR 50’58

Max King of Bend, OR 53’29

Ingmar Prokop of Portland, CA 54’29

Categories:

Female:

18 and under:

Logan Malee

Angelina Koster

19-29

Alyssa Winkelman 1:37’25

Melissa Huang 1:56’57

Diana Anthony 2:19’46

30-39

Jenna Kane 1:17’48

Allison Miles 1:21’35

Robin Young 1:32’48

40-49

Angela Towner 1:28’14

Mariah McPherson 1:29’55

50-59

Yvonne Malee 1:42’46

Splitboarders

Tasha McCall 2:09’30

Christina Caselli 2:36’51

Rachel Scott 3:03’46

Male

19-29

Ingmar Prokop 54’20

Jared Bassett 1:09’49

Ben Americus 1:13’03

30-39

Max King 53’29

Matt Fox 55’10

Ryan Gelphi 58’33

40-49

Chris Jones 50’58

Jason Koster 59’44

Yu Kuwabara 1:15

50-59

Eric Ring 1:51’44

John Stanley 2:01’01

John Freisen 2:02’05

60 and over

Bill Repetto 1:30’28

Mike Dean 1:37’53

Ron Lang 1:51’25

Splitboarders

Dana Bainbridge 1:28’45

Kelton Miller 1:31’19

Dan Leininger 1:31’26