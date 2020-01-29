“Year after year we've been beaten by West Valley,” said Sanchez. “The guys were pretty excited.”

For the first time in 15 years, the Yreka Miners varsity basketball team defeated the West Valley Eagles, said YHS coach Louie Sanchez, and they did it on the road.

YHS improved to 2-3 in the Northern Athletic League with their 71-58 win over the Eagles.

The Miners came out fired up against the Eagles and took a 20-12 lead after a quarter of play and had a 33-22 advantage at the half.

The Miners did not let up in the second half and outscored their lead to earn the 13-point victory.

Junior Nick Stensether had a huge game for the Miners. He finished with 28 points, including three 3-pointers. Jaeden Fraley finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Kayden Tandy put up 11 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two rebounds.

Brandon Anzo finished with nine points on three 3-pointers, three rebounds, and two assists.

Coach Sanchez said a key factor was that the team reduced their turnovers, which played a key part in earning the win.

“We made good decisions throughout the game,” he said,

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, YHS hosted NAL leader University Prep of Redding and lost by the score of 59-45.

Yreka started the game off well and took a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers clawed their way back in the second quarter as the game was tied 23-23 at the half.

U-Prep outscored the Miners 22-9 in the third quarter as they earned the 14-point victory to improve to 5-0 in the NAL.

“They’re a good team,” Sanchez said about U-Prep. “They are fundamentally sound, have good size, and don’t make a lot of mistakes.”

Stensether led Yreka with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, three steals, and two assists. Trent West had 13 points along with three 3-pointers and seven rebounds.

This week, Yreka was on the road Tuesday in non-league action versus Fall River. YHS earned a 69-60 upset win over the Bulldogs, which came into the game on a five-game winning streak. The Miners are now 11-11 overall, which equals last year’s 11 win total. Fall River fell to 17-4 overall.

Friday, YHS begins the second half of league play against Lassen on the road, and host Central Valley next Tuesday.

Sanchez is hopeful his team can do even better in the second half. He was pleased with how the team played overall in the first half of league play and were competitive in all their NAL contests, including falling at the last minute in 2-point losses to Lassen and Anderson.

“If we can keep reducing our turnovers I believe we can play with anyone,” in the NAL, Sanchez said.