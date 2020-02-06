“I couldn't be happier for these kids,” Yreka High boys soccer coach Ceasar Orosco said. “They have all worked so hard for this moment.”

When the final whistle blew at Miner Stadium Thursday evening, members of the Miners boys soccer team could not help but cheer and hug one another in celebration.

The players understood all too well the importance of getting a win against the University Prep Panthers, who have been an elite team in the Northern Athletic League for years.

The Miners have had trouble with the Panthers the past several years and lost their two previous games this season, including a non-league 3-0 tournament loss in Red Bluff on Dec. 13, and a 3-0 NAL road loss on Jan. 14.

Last year, U-Prep was 22-5 overall, went undefeated in the NAL, and made it to the Northern Section D2 Title games.

YHS is now 8-6-1 for the year and 3-3 in the NAL after going 3-14-1 the year before. U-Prep is 11-7-1 overall and second in the NAL at 4-2.

Second-year head coach Cesar Orosco, a former YHS soccer player, said the key in the win Thursday was getting over the team’s mental block when they faced the Panthers in the previous two meetings this season. Coach Orosco believed that his group had the talent to win against U-Prep but psyched themselves out because U-prep had won so many times against the Miners in the past several years. “It was completely mental,” he said. "We had the talent to beat them."

Orosco said his team had to get out of that mentality of thinking they were not as good and be confident in their abilities.

From the opening whistle, Yreka acted like they more than belonged on the field with the Panthers and dominated the majority of the first half, including several shots at U-Prep’s goal that just missed, with the score tied 0-0 at the half.

With about eight minutes into the second half, sophomore Brandon Chavez kicked in a goal to give YHS a 1-0 advantage. With approximately 10 minutes left in the game, Chavez found his brother, David De Los Santos, who shot the ball in for the second goal for the Miners as the crowd roared in approval.

A few minutes later, the Panthers were able to move down the field and score, but with only a few minutes remaining were unable to score again as Yreka earned the pivotal win.

Miner goalie Mason Dancer finished with four saves.

“It’s definitely a turning point for us,” Chavez said after the game. “It’s very emotional. We just worked hard. Everyone on the team did their job and played their hearts out. This is just the beginning of what our season can be.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, The Miners played at home for the first time this season and defeated the West Valley Eagles 2-1 in NAL play. Nakiah Davis scored twice for the Miners in the victory.

This week, Yreka hosted Anderson on Tuesday. The Cubs came in place first in the NAL at 6-0-1 in the NAL and were 16-1-1 overall before Tuesday’s game. YHS lost 4-0. On Thursday, the Yreka Miners face Lassen in Redding.