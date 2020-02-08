The College of the Siskiyous softball team got off to a 0-3 start on the season when they faced San Mateo and San Jose City last Friday and Saturday in San Mateo.

The two teams finished first and second in last year’s NorCal rankings with 71 wins between them.

All three games were shortened to five innings by softball’s 8-run lead mercy rule. The Eagles lost 8-0 to San Mateo on Friday. Lainey Nevis and Carson Dickinson had the team’s only hits.

Former Mount Shasta High pitcher Jolene Rhoades took the loss. She gave up eight hits and four runs in four innings to a San Mateo team that is batting .459 for the season and is averaging nine runs a game.

The Eagles didn’t have any better luck when they faced the Bulldogs again on Saturday, managing only two hits again and losing 15-0. Sisters Lainey and Dani Nevis, who honed their skills at Lassen High School, had the only two hits for COS.

Megan Dean took the loss as neither she nor Megan Hogan could slow down the San Mateo attack. Both pitched two innings with Dean giving up 12 runs and Hogan allowing three.

The Eagles didn’t fare any better with San Jose, losing 12-1 in 5 innings. Jolene Rhoades gave up six earned runs in 3.1 innings, and Megan Hogan mopped up, allowing one run in 1.2 innings.

Alleggra Poetter doubled in the only Eagle run while Carson Dickinson, Lainey Nevis, Gabby Viramontes, Chloe Dominger, and Braydi Johnson added singles.

The Eagles play four games in Sacramento Friday and Saturday, facing Sacramento City and Cuesta each day.