The Immanuel Christian High School girl’s basketball team defeated Mojave 40-20 on Tuesday night and defeated Lee Vining 40-34 on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Crusaders scored 12 in the first quarter, compared to the four scored by the Mustangs. ICS kept Mojave from scoring in the second quarter, putting up six against the Mustangs to take an 18-4 lead heading into the second half.

The Lady Crusaders continued its push by scoring 13 in the third and another nine in the fourth, while Mojave scored four in the third and 12 in the fourth.

The Lee Vining game was on the road, where the Crusaders narrowly outscored the Tigers.

With this win, ICS still sits in third place behind Trona and Lone Pine. Trona and Immanuel Christian High School will face each other for the last game of the regular season, which may also determine which team will make playoffs.

ICS takes on the Tornadoes on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.