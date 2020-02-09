The fourth race of the North Division High School Alpine season took place at the Mt. Shasta Ski Resort Monday.

Tate Harkness of Mount Shasta earned another first-place finish in the girl's snowboard while teammate Angelina Howell placed third.

Ethan Weaver of Mount Shasta placed second in the boy's snowboard event. Sophia Coleman of Shasta placed third in the girl's ski race.

Next week, Mount Shasta will complete in the fifth race of the season, starting at 8 a.m. up at the Mt. Shasta Ski Resort.