The Cougars were at Modoc on Tuesday, winning the contest 45-42. Weed finishes their season Friday night at home against Mount Shasta at 5:30 p.m.

The Weed Cougar junior varsity boys had a decisive 46-26 win over Trinity, a team that defeated them earlier in the season, at home Tuesday night.

Weed jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, holding the Wolves to 16 points in the first three quarters.

The Cougar’s two leading scorers on the night got them rolling as Brandon Cordes put up 7sevenpoints and Nathan Kephart five, including one of his two three-pointers, in the first quarter.

They only managed seven points in the second quarter but put the game away with an 18-point third quarter outburst. Cordes and Kephart each put up 4 points and Patrick Hill had a bucket and a foul shot.

Nathan Kephart led the scoring with 14 points and two treys. Cordes had 13 points, most on drives to the hoop. Cordes is the Cougars leading scorer on the year at 12 points per game, while Kephart, Julio Garcia, and Kobe Chanthavisouk all average about 7 points a game.

At Fall River on Friday night the Cougars jumped out to a 55-41 lead after three quarters and then withstood a late Bulldog rally to come away with a 63-57 win.

Nathan Kephart had a big night for Weed, dropping 4 three-pointers and scoring 23 points. The JV’s displayed a balanced attack with Julio Garcia scoring 11 points. Kobe Chanthavisouk added nine, while Brandon Cordes had eight, and Patrick Hill finished with seven points.

The Cougars were at Modoc on Tuesday, winning the contest 45-42. Weed finishes their season Friday night at home against Mount Shasta at 5:30 p.m.

The JV boys are 15-6 on the year and 6-3 against Shasta Cascade League opponents.