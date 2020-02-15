COS opens Golden Valley Conference play next week when the Eagles are scheduled to host Feather River for three games.

The College of the Siskiyous men’s baseball team avoided a sweep by Mendocino College when they won 11-2 in the final contest of a four-game series on the road in Ukiah.

Earlier, they wasted two good pitching performances, losing 2-1 and 3-2 when they couldn’t get a big hit. When they finally put up nine runs, their pitching failed, giving up 16 runs.

They lost Friday’s first game 2-1, despite eight strong innings from Joseph Saenz who gave up two runs and struck out five. He’s 1-1 on the year with a 2.57 ERA. Catcher

Andres Villasenor went 3-for-4 with a double, and Zanden Shim singled in the only Eagle run.

COS pitchers gave up 13 runs in the first three innings, and an Eagle rally failed as they lost 16-9 in the second game. Adam Villasenor was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

They dropped another close one in Saturday’s first game, losing 3-2 after they took a two-run first-inning lead. Jackson Grigsby was 2-for-4, and Adam Villasenor and Manny Carino each had an RBI.

Hard-luck loser Dustin Mansell went eight innings and gave up three runs, only two of which were earned. He’s 1-1 on the year with a minuscule 1.93 ERA.

They finally put together good pitching and timely hitting in an 11-2 win in the series finale on Saturday. COS scored 11 runs on seven hits, while Mendocino pounded out 10 hits but scored only two runs. Siskiyous benefitted from four Mendocino errors.

Tyler Tapia had a double and three RBIs, and Dylan Angelo was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and two RBIs.

Joe Digiacomo was the third Eagle pitcher to get off to a good start, joining Saenz and Mansell. He pitched seven innings and scattered 10 hits while allowing two runs and striking out seven.

COS is now 5-6 overall for the year,

The Eagles play single games at Napa Valley College on Friday and Saturday, and a game at Yuba College next Tuesday.

COS opens Golden Valley Conference play next week when the Eagles are scheduled to host Feather River for three games. The squads will meet on Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. On Saturday, Feb, 22 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the two teams will face-off in Weed for a doubleheader