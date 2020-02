Ethan Weaver of the Mount Shasta High School Ski/Snowboard team, in photo, took first on Monday in the men’s snowboard Monday in the fifth week of the North Division High School Alpine season at the Mt. Shasta Ski Resort.

He finished with a time of 1:15.78. Teammate Tate Harkness was first in the women’s snowboard with a time of 1:10.79.

The sixth week of racing takes place next Monday at the Mt. Shasta Ski Resort.