The College of the Siskiyous Lady Eagle softball team hasn’t found its form yet.

COS dropped three games last weekend at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, losing twice to the host, 9-0 and 8-7, and to Sacramento City College 10-3.

While the Cuesta Cougars were practicing under balmy, 60 degree days in January, the Northlander Eagles dealt with 14 inches of snow and a weeklong stretch with temperatures in the 30’s.

After losing to Sac City 10-3 in the opener, the Eagles managed only five hits against Cuesta and lost 9-0 in a five-inning game. Sophomore shortstop Braydi Johnson returned from a solid stint as a starter last year. She went 2-for-3 at the plate. Dani Nevis got a hit and stole a base. Pitcher Jolene Rhoades took the loss.

COS took a 2-0 lead in the second inning of the Saturday contest with Cuesta.

Braydi Johnson hit the first Eagle homer of the year with Daisy Tracy on base.

But Cuesta scored two runs in the second inning and six more in the third and then held off a five-run Siskyou rally for the 8-7 win.

Tracy went 2 for 4 and scored three runs, Jesse Langfield had three RBIs, and Carson

Dickinson had two hits in three at-bats, scored a run and knocked one in.

The Eagles continued to play in a warmer climate with single games against

Merced on Thursday, Ohlone on Friday, and a Saturday game with Hartnell.