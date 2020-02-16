The Yreka Miners boys soccer team split in Northern Atheltic League action this past week.

Yreka opened the week with a challenging home contest at Miner Stadium against the NAL leader, the Anderson Cubs.

With a few players out due to illness, including starting forward Anthony McFall, the Miners were unable to find many scoring opportunities, as the Cubs methodically scored two goals in the first half and two goals in the second half for the 4-0 victory. Anderson is in first with a perfect 8-0 mark in the NAL and are 18-1-1 overall.

Last Thursday, the Miners faced the Lassen Grizlllies in Redding Thursday. In the first meeting on Jan. 21 in Redding, YHS lost by the score of 3-0.Thursday,

Yreka was determined not to have a repeat of what took place last month all over again. Yreka came out fired up and scored three goals in the first half. While the Girzlllies put in two goals in the second half, asYreka held on for the big 3-2 victory,

Miguel Ulloa, Brandon Chavez, and Nakiha Davis each scored a goal apiece for the Miners.

This week, Yreka hosted Central Valley in the home finale and finished the regular season Thursday at West Valley. YHS downed CV 5-0, and tied West Valley 0-0 to end the regular season 10-7-1 overall.

The Northern Section Division 2 playoffs begin next week, with Yreka hosting Oroville in a first-round contest on Tuesday.