The PGA Tour this week plays in Hawaii, which has a lot of wind, just like Siskiyou County. Yep, we have our share of wind, which creates higher scores for many golfers.

One of the big mistakes the average golfer makes when it gets really windy is they hit their golf shot, the ball gets up in the air and the wind takes the ball to another county. Golfer says, “Gee, I really hit it good and solid but as soon as the ball got airborne, control was soon lost.”

You can’t hit a golf shot in the wind like you can in normal conditions. You need to keep the golf ball down and low with the shot.

Next time when you get to your local driving range, pick your five iron and start hitting shots. Here is the tip of the week: on the backswing, don't go any higher with your hands than shoulder height and on your follow-through, don't follow through any higher with your hands than shoulder height.

What this will do with your ball flight is keeping the golf ball low, which is just what you want playing in the wind. As far as ball position, play the ball slightly back in your stance. This will seem really awkward at first so as you get more comfortable in your progress you will gain more proficiency.

Once you have this skill, start practicing with a variety of irons learning the term “one club wind, two club wind.”

This term means if you normally hit a seven iron 150 yards and it's really windy, you need to drop down to hit your six iron which would be a one club wind. As we all play golf through the years we will have different weather conditions so we have to adapt to the conditions and learn wind shots just like the PGA Pros.

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Resort. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and was nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year, To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.