The College of the Siskiyous baseball team is riding a 4-game win streak after sweeping a three-game series at Napa Valley last Friday and Saturday. They pounded out 33 hits and surrendered only four runs in raising their season record to 8-6.

In Friday’s single-game the Eagles scored four runs in the second inning and never looked back on their way to a 9-1 win.

Andres Villasenor and Kaimana Ferguson had identical stats with each going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Jackson Grigsby added two RBIs.

COS looks to have a solid pitching staff this year. Joe DiGiacomo earned his second win without a loss, going six shutout innings, allowing four hits, and striking out three.

Eagle hurlers have struck out 72 batters while walking only 32, and Dustin Mansell continued that trend in Saturday’s first game, He struck out five, walked one, and scattered five hits over 7.2 shutout innings to get his second win. Reyden Rull and Layne Richardson preserved the shutout with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Zanden Shim went 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs, and Adam Villasenor had two hits and an RBI. Showing that they’re going to play aggressive ball this year, the Eagles stole four bases.

Their heavy-hitting continued in the second game of the doubleheader as they had 10 hits in a 9-3 win. Napa Valley led 2-1 after the first inning but COS scored four runs in the third inning and was off to the races.

Manny Carino knocked in two runs, scored twice, and stole two bases. Gavin Gately had two doubles and an RBI, and Tyler Tapia doubled in a run, stole two bases and scored twice.

Stephen Perry got the win, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up one earned run. Isaac Lindsay and Warwick Purchase preserved the victory, going 3.2 innings and surrendering a single run.

The team is batting .286 with a .400 on-base percentage. Manny Carino sports a .341 batting average and 13 RBI, while Adam Villasenor is hitting at a .347 clip with 12 RBI.

COS starts Golden Valley Conference play with their first home appearance, playing a single game with Feather River on Friday at 2 p.m. and a Saturday doubleheader with the Golden Eagles at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the COS campus in Weed.

COS softball

The College of the Siskiyous softball team earned its first win of the season last week, 3-1 Saturday at Hartnell.

Megan Hogan earned the win for the Lady Eagles, going all seven innings while giving up five hits and a single run.

Dani Nevis went 2-for-3 with two runs. Ashley Cox went 3-for-4 from the plate.

COS lost 5-3 at Ohlone last Friday and 5-0 to Merced last Thursday. The 1-8 Lady Eagles have a doubleheader at Chabot on Friday.