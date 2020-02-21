Etna will face the No. 6 seed, the Burney Lady Raiders, at home at 7 p.m. Friday to open playoff action.

The Etna Lady Lions came away with the No. 3 seed in the Northern Section Division 6 playoffs on Saturday.

EHS is 19-5 overall and went 7-3 in the Shasta Cascade League to place second behind Fall River, which went a perfect 10-0 in the SCL Burney is 10-9 overall.EHS head coach Alyssa Burrone said she was "pretty happy about getting the three spot for playoffs.""We will get a home game, and it's always nice to have one of those in the playoffs,

Last season, the Lady Lions made it to the NSCIF D6 section title game, losing to Redding Christian and won the CIF State Northern California title in D6.Coach Burrone said the Lady Lions have to stop Burney senior guard Kylie Tiran, who is averaging around 20 points a contest,"If we can shut her down, we should be good," she said.

If Etna wins Friday, they will face the winner of the Friday game between Fall River, the No.2 seed, and No. 7 seed Tulelake in a semifinal match the following Tuesday. Fall River won the SCL title with a perfect 10-0 mark and downed Etna in both SCL meetings this season.

Redding Christian is the top D6 team this season in the playoffs. Fellow Siskiyou County and SCL squad Weed earned the No. 8 seed and faced Redding Christian on the road Friday. Etna ended the regular season on senior night last Friday at home. Things did not go the way the Lady Lions had hoped for, as the Trinity Lady Wolves dominated from the start in a 46-31 victory. Trinity led 23-9 at the half. Etna had defeated Trinity in their first SCL meeting on the road 52-46 on Jan. 24. The Lady Wolves earned the No. 3 seed in the NSCIF D5 playoffs."

Against Trinity, we came out sluggish," Burrone stated. There is always a lot of emotions, and nothing was falling. We let them outrebound us, which allowed them to get a lot of second and third shots."

Senior Megan Bennett connected on three 3-points to finish with nine points. She also had five rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Senior Cailey Rizzardo had 12 rebounds five points and three assists. Senior Halliday Hubbard put up six points, nine rebounds, and four steals.

Things went a lot better at home last Tuesday in an SCL match versus fellow Siskiyou County squad Mount Shasta. The Lady Lions won the game handily 54-38

"The girls played great," Burrone said. " We pushed the ball well, got open shots, and made them.".

In their first SCL meeting on Jan. 22, the Lady Bears was up by nine early in the fourth quarter before Etna came back for a 49-41 win. Last Tuesday, Bennett had 20 points, including three 3-pointers for EHS. She also had ten rebounds and five steals. Rizzardo finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds, and three steals.