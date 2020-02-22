Gary Noel is stepping away from coaching in Ridgecrest after decades of being involved in the community.

Noel started coaching youth basketball and softball in Ridgecrest in 1985 after his second year living here, marking the start of what would become a long, successful career.

“When I think about coaching, it became who I was. ICS became who I am. The community became who I am,” Noel said.

While coaching youth basketball, Noel also coached youth football in Ridgecrest.

“I had the privilege of coaching IWV Football with Coach Eddins for [three] years where we had an extremely talented group of young men that won the youth Super Bowl every year and then went to compete at Nationals. That same group of kids are the ones that won a CIF-SS Division Championship with several going on to play at the college level,” Noel said.

One interesting tidbit that Noel shared was that he coached Scott Hansen, the current boy’s basketball head coach at Burroughs High School, while Hansen was playing youth sports with Noel’s daughter.

High School coaching

After about ten years coaching youth sports, Noel moved over to the high school level where he coached ICS boys JV basketball for two years, and then moved onto ICS girls varsity for five years in 1998.

Noel also coached the BHS boys JV team during the 2004-06 seasons.

This brings us to his current accomplishments. Noel left Burroughs after the 2006 season and committed to coaching the ICS boy’s varsity team for the past 13 years.

Looking back on his accomplishments, Noel says he has mixed feelings about leaving.

“It obviously is bittersweet… If I didn’t enjoy it I wouldn’t have done it. Once you start thinking about it, you start thinking about the people's lives you touched,” Noel said.

“I was very blessed by the great kids I got to work with and be a part of their lives over the years and to this day when I’m around town and run into someone I coached, I get a chance to catch up, share a hug and blessings we had together. If any of you have ever coached, you know it’s a 24/7 365 days a year position where you teach more than basketball but life skills to prepare them for the days ahead as young adults.”

Noel won eight league titles in thirteen years as head coach at ICS and made playoffs every year but one where the Crusaders tied for third and lost a coin toss to make it into playoffs.

ICS also had seven or eight league MVPs as well as three to four players that made all-CIF, with some even competing in the Division 6 All-Star game.

Noel mentioned one player who was invited and attended the AAU National competition in Columbus, OH.

In total, Noel traveled over 35,000 miles, put in over 5,000 hours into coaching with a 208-148 overall record, and 114-44 league record.

“I would first like to thank our parents, alumni, administration; both past and present staff and especially our current and past players and coaches for all their support, prayers and dedication over these past 20 years. You have truly helped me, and our teams excel on the court and in the classroom,” Noel said.

Moving on

He and his wife are looking for properties all over the United States, as they want to relocate outside of California. But no matter where Noel ends up, he is persistent that he will be back in Ridgecrest visiting.

“[Ridgecrest] is home. When we leave here, it’ll be like leaving home. My daughter is here with her kids. I have four grandkids here in Ridgecrest,” Noel said.“But It is time for me to move on to new things.”