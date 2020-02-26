The Burroughs High School track and field team competed in the Ontario Relays over the weekend, with the girls finishing in fifth place with 69 points, and the boys finishing in seventh overall with 46 points.

“As a team, last year we were in Divison II at this meet. I think we did so well last year that they moved us up to Division I. It was a good challenge for us,” said head coach Tony Martin.

Girls results

In the girls 4x1600 relay, Madeline Acosta, Alana Nagy, Elliote Abernathy and Leah Tomlinson finished in third place with a combined time of 24:03.06.

In the girls 4x200 relay, Dominique Blackston, Ashanti Payton, Sairilia Denson and Jordan Espinoza finished in fifth with a combined time of 2:04.33.

“Espinoza is a stud on the relays. She had two practices after the basketball playoffs, then had a college tour, and managed to still come out and run for us. Ashanti ran in back-to-back events and almost medaled. Pretty impressive to run both 400s in one day. She was pretty awesome,” Martin said.

In the 4x800 relay, Kylie Griffith, Acosta, Nagy and Abernathy finished in seventh with a combined time of 11:41.05.

In the 4x400 relay, Payton, Tayla Dees, Mia Guzman and Nagy finished in fourth with a combined time of 4:46.05.

In the 4x100 relay, Blackston, Espinoza, Guzman, Payton finished in third with a time of 55.10.

"We are short as far as upperclassmen, but Madeline and Alana will do big things for us this year. They are our captains and I expect a lot of leadership from them," Martin said.

In the 100 dashes, Isabelle Roquemore finished in ninth with a time of 14.03, Dees finished in sixteenth with a time of 15.37, Gillian Torres finished in seventeenth with a time of 15.79, Blackston finished in nineteenth with a time of 16.56.

In the 100 hurdles, Regina Seyfi finished in tenth place with a time of 22.79, while Denson finished in eleventh with a time of 23.66. In the 300 hurdles, Seyfi finished in ninth with a time of 1:07.32.

In the long jump, Annalise Eggleston finished in 15th, recording an 11’ 0” jump.

Delaena Montes set a meet record in the girls shot put, finishing in first place while throwing 39’ 9”. Sherlyn Rosas-Mendoza finished in second, throwing 33’ 6 1/2”. Jocelyn Hoggard finished in fourth, throwing 29’ 9”.

Montes set a meet record in the girls discuss as well, throwing 97’ 8”. Rosas-Mendoza finished in second, throwing 96’ 6”. Hoggard finished in ninth place, throwing 71’ 6”.

Boys results

In the boys 4x1600 relay, Bryce Hill, Michael Hoyer, Derek Kallberg and Rudolph Richards finished in fifth place with a combined time of 19:59.26.

In the 4x200 relay, Jovanni Rivera, Andrew Mower, Romello Jenkins and Tyler Mather finished in fifth with a combined time of 1:41.16.

In the 400 relay, Jenkins, Rivera, Chase Flerchinger and Mather finished in sixth with a time of 48.82.

In the 4x400 relay, Jenkins, Tony Martin, Rivera and Mower finished in third with a combined time of 3:51.59.

"One freshman, Jovanni Rivera, ran in the 4x100 4x200 as a freshman and he did really well. Ran the fastest split in the 4x400 in the division," Martin said. "The freshman really had to step it up this meet."

In the 110 hurdles, Martin finished in fourth with a time of 18.71. In the 300 hurdles, Martin finished in sixth with a time of 47.25.

"Tony finished sixth overall in the meet out of all competitors. He would have came in second in Division II, and would have outright won third. He came in fifth overall in 300 hurdles, even after almost wiping out, but he recouped. If he didn’t hit the hurdle he would have meddled there too," Martin said.

In the 100 dash, Flerchinger finished in twenty-second with a time of 13.31, Gabriel Escalera finished in 24th with a time of 13.78, Peter Quan finished in 25th with a time of 14.34, Joseph Eggleston finished in 26th with a time of 14.79.

In the long jump, Lance St. Clair finished in 18th jumping 15’ 8 1/2”. Peter Quan finished in 20th, jumping 13’ 6”.

In the triple jump, Shaun Jacobson finished in eighth, jumping 33’ 9”. St. Clair finished in ninth, jumping 28’ 2”.

In the pole vault, Jacobson finished in fourth, jumping 10’ 0”.

Jordan Guy finished in third in the shot put, throwing 39’ 5 3/4”. Will Novascone finished in ninth place, throwing 36’ 9”, and Andrew Groves finished in 15th, throwing 35’ 8 1/2”.

Novascone finished in fourth in the discus after throwing 113’ 6 1/2”. Guy finished in ninth, throwing 97’ 3”, while Groves finished in 14th after throwing 88’ 10”.

The Burroughs High School boys and girls track team will compete again this weekend on Feb. 29 at the Herb Wyre Relays at 9 a.m.

"I think we can win league, and that would be awesome," Martin said about his expectations for the rest of the season.