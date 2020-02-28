It was the first time in at least more than 20 years the Milner boys soccer squad hosted a home contest

Second-year Yreka Lady Miners head boys soccer coach Cesar Orosco was ecstatic at the way his team played in a home playoff match last Tuesday.

Yreka the No. 7 seed in the Northern Section Division 2 playoffs downed No. 10 seed Oroville 6-1 in a first-round contest.

It was the first time in at least more than 20 years the Milner boys soccer squad hosted a home contest, Orosco said.

“It was complete domination on our part,” he said. “ We moved the ball pretty well and were able to find the open man and put the ball into the goal. “It was great fundamentals displayed by us.

“To win a home playoff game is huge for our program,” Orosco said. “The boys are hungry and they work hard and want to win.”

Anthony McFall and Brandon Chavez each finished with two goals apiece for the Miners, Hunter Hill and Nakiah Davis each had a goal apiece for YHS.

Yreka went on to face No. 2 seed, Anderson, in the second round on Thursday in Redding. While YHS played tough they lost the contest 2-0 to end the season