The season ended last week for the Yreka Miners girls and boys basketball teams in the first round of the Northern Section

Division 4 playoffs. The Miner boys, the No. 9 seed, lost at No. 8 seed Paradise last Wednesday by the score of 81-72.

"Paradise is a good team," head coach Louie Sanchez said. "They shot well. Our guys had an excellent effort."

Sophomore Matt Mcewen who was called up from the Miners junior varsity squad played quite well and led the team with 18 points. Junior Randall Hughes finished with 16 points.

YHS ended the season 12-16 overall. Paradise lost in the second round Friday to top seed University Prep of Redding 50-30.

In the girl's playoff contest last Tuesday, Yreka, the No. 11 seed, lost on the road to No. 6 seed Corning 44-29.

YHS finished the season 11-16 overall, with a young squad that included three freshman players on the varsity roster the whole year that were key contributors

This bodes well for next year's team, as YHS lost only one starting senior out of three on the squad this season

.Corning fell in the second round Friday to No. 3 seed Gridley 53-32.