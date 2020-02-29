The Cerro Coso baseball team dropped its first showing against Victor Valley, 19-15 on Thursday afternoon.

The Rams were the first on the board in the top of the first, two of the three runs unearned, with the third coming off of a sac fly to center field.

Victor Valley continued to extend its lead in the top of the second where they scored six runs, starting with a single with three men on, scoring one.

The next run came off of a sacrifice fly to center field. Robert Lettis scored two for the Rams after hitting a double with the bases loaded. The last two runs Victor Valley scored were unearned.

The Coyotes scored its first runs of the game in the bottom of the second, where they closed the gap by six. Jovani Diaz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, which allowed Coso one run. Brooks Raby then singled with the bases still loaded, scoring another. Bruce Yanez also singles, followed by a double by Michael Doerr that scored three combined runs.

The second inning ended with a ground out by Kevin Verduzco that allowed Yanez to score.

The Coyotes scored again in the bottom of the third after Zach Anderson singled, scoring Nick Erickson. Yanez singled to score Anderson, bringing the Coyotes within one.

Coso finally took the lead from Victor Valley in the bottom of the fourth after Erickson singled with two men on, scoring both.

The Rams responded in the top of the fifth, starting with a double, followed by a single, and then back-to-back doubles that scored seven combined runs. Tyler Avila scored off of a wild pitch, and David Gonzales scored off of an error to bring VV’s lead to 18-10.

Victor Valley scored its last run of the game in the top of the sixth off of an error.

The Coyotes climbed their way back into the game, starting in the bottom of the sixth after Anderson singled to score one, followed by a single by Luis Reyes that scored two.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cerro Coso scored after Erickson was walked with the bases loaded. They scored their last run in the bottom of the eighth off of a wild pitch.

The Coyotes were led by Erickson, who recorded four hits on the night. Coso combined for 17 hits and 13 RBIs off of 44 at-bats.

Victor Valley was led by Jon’Nanthan Trujillo and Angel Cano who had three hits apiece. The Rams combined for 13 hits and 14 RBIs.

On the mound, the Coyotes utilized five pitchers throughout nine innings. Nick Perez pitched two innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs, walking three. Mitchell Maxfield pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and eight runs, walking three and striking out three. Connor Christian recorded one run and walked three.

Trevor French pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run, walking one.

Carlos Soto pitched three innings allowing one hit, walking one and striking out three.

Victor Valley used six pitchers in total, starting with Chad Green who pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits, walking one and striking out one.

Treavor Russell pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs, striking out one. Gabriel Reyes pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and three runs, walking one and striking out two.

Michael Mungia pitched 1/3 inning. Zachary Becker pitched two innings, allowing two hits and two runs, walking four and striking out three. Christian Spurbeck came into close, pitching one inning, striking out two.

The Cerro Coso baseball team plays again today against Mt. San Jacinto at 1 p.m.