OAK HILLS — The Oak Hills girls soccer team hoisted a championship plaque Saturday for the second time in as many seasons.

The Bulldogs lifted the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 title last year, and captured the CIF Southern Regional Div. II championship with a 2-0 victory over La Mirada on Saturday.

For much of the 2019-2020 season, the story for the Oak Hills squad has been the dominance of Kolo Suliafu.

Suliafu, who leads the team with 25 goals, missed three games in the CIF-Southern Section tournament because she was attending the U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Team’s training camp.

But it was Kolo’s older sister, Tupou Suliafu, who found the net in the 23rd minute with a header for her second goal of the season. Tupou Suliafu’s goal and stellar defense led the Bulldogs past La Mirada.

“Huge goal for us, and it's really the game-winning goal because we win 2-0,” Oak Hills head coach Joe Kulm said. “She was a hero for us today. She scored that big goal. She locked them down defensively, made a bunch of huge plays defensively.”

After a big first half, Suliafu’s game ended early in the second half with a possible dislocated elbow. She was carted off the field and did not return.

The Bulldogs took control of the game early, though. La Mirada was unable to get a shot on goal in the first half.

Oak Hills attempted to get on the board multiple times early on, with shots on goal by Hannah Bennett and Kolo Suliafu, who had two shots in the first half go high above the upright.

With the Bulldogs up 1-0 by the beginning of the second half, the Matadores pushed to get the ball in the net and tie it up.

Oak Hills goalkeeper Tristyn Wright denied any opportunity La Mirada kicked her way. Wright blocked seven shots in the second half, including one in the 36th minute that seemed to soar over Wright’s head.

Wright backpedaled and jumped at just the right time to block it before it went in.

“I just tried to stay set on my line as much as possible because of the wind,” Wright said. “I just tried staying on my feet for as long as possible, and then I took a reach and thankfully got a good hand on it like Superman.”

After a 5-1 loss last Saturday against Mira Costa for the CIF-SS Division II title, Oak Hills knew they were going to have to battle to become back-to-back CIF champions.

The Bulldogs beat Grossmont and Eastlake this week to get to the finals against the Matadores.

“The loss was really sad, but it was also an eye-opener, and I think it made us more motivated to win State Regionals,” Oak Hills forward Melody Landphear said. “We knew this week that we all wanted this win tonight, so we worked extra hard these past few games.”

Landphear, who scored the only goal against Mira Costa, added on to the score against the Matadores in the 26th minute of the second half with a goal that passed right by La Mirada’s goalkeeper into the back of the net. With this goal, Landphear tied Kolo Suliafu for goals scored with 25.

Any chances the Matadores could muster were stopped the rest of the game, and Oak Hills held on to become back-to-back CIF champions.

Even though the Bulldogs jumped divisions from III to II this year, the team felt confident throughout the season that they could stay in the higher divisions.

“There is not a team in the country that these girls don’t feel like they can beat,” Kulm said. “In my opinion, there is nobody better than us when we’re playing hard and we’re playing together.”