The Coyotes went on a trip to play some ball in San Bernardino over the weekend, narrowly losing to the Wolverines 13-8.

Despite the loss, the Coyotes battled with San Bernardino Valley up until the last inning. Unfortunately for Cerro Coso (2-3, 8-10), the Wolverines responded to the late-game push by matching the Coyotes runs that inning, securing their win.

It started in the first inning after the Coyotes scored three after Luigi Reyes tripled with two men on, followed by a ground ball to second base that pushed Reyes home.

San Bernardino (9-10, 5-0) scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the first off of a single. They scored again in the bottom of the third off of an error and an unearned run.

The Wolverines scored again in the bottom of the third, where they also took their first lead of the game after a single scored two, giving San Bernardino Valley a 5-3 lead.

The Coyotes tied the game after scoring one in the top of the fourth and another in the sixth off of a double hit by Jovani Diaz.

San Bernardino scored again in the bottom of the sixth, retaking the lead. After a sacrifice fly and a double in the bottom of the seventh, the Wolverines doubled their lead at 10-5.

The Coyotes made their final push of the night in the top of the eighth after Michael Doerr doubled with a man on, followed by two unearned runs, putting Cerro Coso within two.

San Bernardino Valley scored its last runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth, the first off of a walk with the bases loaded, followed by a single that drove home two runs.

Cerro Coso was led by Doerr, who recorded three hits, one RBU and one run for the Coyotes.

On the mound, Matt Chavez pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, six runs, walking four while striking out five. Nick Perez pitched one inning, allowing three hits and four runs, walking one.

Jacob Gregory pitched one inning, allowing one hit and three runs, walking four and striking out two.

The Cerro Coso baseball team has a rescheduled game today, where they take on Barstow at 2:30 p.m.