Fans of the College of the Siskiyous women’s basketball team have been fortunate to watch some of the best guards in the state over the past five years.

Melissa Dailey and Hannah Thompson were first and second in scoring in the 2016-2017 season.

Lynden Harry has carried on that rich tradition for the past two years, leading California Community College players in assists each season and being named to the Golden Valley Conference all-league team both years she has played at COS. She was the GVC MVP in her freshman season and was named third-team all-state.

Harry is proficient in all three aspects of the game. The sophomore guard put up 16.7 points per contest, dished out 8.8 assists, and pulled down five rebounds a game this season.

The Eagles won the Golden Valley Conference title in her first year and made the state playoffs both seasons.She also took part in the Eagles miraculous playoff win over DeAnza College on Feb. 26.

The COS squad had dwindled down to five women who needed to play the entire game while the Dons rotated in 12 players

.Harry handled the playmaking duties, deftly moving the ball over the half-court line with head up looking for the free player and usually finding her. She put up 12 points and dished out numerous assists, many that set up Lily Hitchcock who sank nine three-pointers in the 84-59 Eagle win

.A Madras, Ore., native, Lynden scored 500 points this year and 820 in her career. She dished out 482 career assists, more than any woman in California Community College play over the last two years.

She’ll be playing ball at Southern Oregon University in Ashland next year and will pursue a degree in athletic training.