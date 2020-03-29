Senior Ramon Strandberg earned All-League honors for the Tigers, while freshman Jasper Mitchell and sophomore Noah Snell were honorable mention selections.

Three members of the Dunsmuir Tigers boys basketball team came away with Evergreen League postseason honors recently.

Senior Ramon Strandberg earned All-League honors for the Tigers, while freshman Jasper Mitchell and sophomore Noah Snell were honorable mention selections.

The Tigers were a young squad this season, with three freshman and two sophomores. The team won three contests this season, including two in the league.

Strandberg led Dunsmuir with 14 points a game. Snell also scored in double digits and averaged 12.7 points per contest, while Mitchell had 12.1 points per game for the Tigers.

Strandberg scored a season-high 28 points in a 75-73 home win versus Westwood on Dec. 30. He scored at least 20 points six times this season and scored in double figures in 12 games.

Snell scored a season-high 25 points in a Dec. 10 loss to fellow Siskiyou County squad McCloud. He scored in double figures 16 times in the season.

Mitchell scored a season-high of 26 points in the Dec 30 win versus Westwood and scored in double digits in 14 contests.