The College of the Siskiyous Athletic Department announced Wednesday that Noelle Conroy Collier will take over from longtime coach Tom Powers as head women's basketball coach for the Lady Eagles.

Collier, the assistant coach under Powers since 2012, will officially take over in May when Powers retires from COS after 34 years as the women's coach.

Powers was the only still-active coach named to the California Community College Hall of Fame, and in 1999 he was selected the California Women’s Junior College coach of the year. He won his 900 career game this past season.

Collier is a Siskiyou County native. Growing up she attended the ‘Screamin Eagle’ Basketball Camp held during the summer at the Weed campus and then camp became her first job, working as a camp counselor and coach. She attended Yreka High School where she was a three-sport athlete before attending COS from 2002-2004 where she continued to play basketball. During this time she received Golden Valley All-Conference and All-State honors.

Collier transferred from COS to California State Baptist University where she finished her playing career in 2006 and also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology as well as a Master’s degree in Kinesiology and Sports Management. She then coached basketball at San Bernardino Valley College for two years before moving back to Siskiyou County in 2011.

In 2012, Coach Collier was hired as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach under Tom Powers and also began teaching Kinesiology classes at Siskiyous. She also works for the Yreka Family YMCA as the Health and Wellness Director. Coach Collier currently resides in Yreka with her husband, Sean and their two children.

