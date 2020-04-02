Last week, former Siskiyou County football standout John Durney was holed up in his residence in Eugene, Ore., hard at work researching and preparing to write papers as he completes his second year of law school at the University of Oregon.

With classes now being held remotely online due to the CVOID-19 pandemic, Durney said he was adjusting to the change. Before, he spent most of his time doing research from the library.

"I'm learning the new rules of taking classes remotely and figuring out what I need to do in my studies now," he said.

While law school is a challenging endeavor, Durney said that he has enjoyed the experience of going to law school.

For John, his dedication and focus to thrive in the rigorous world of law school were without a doubt, shaped on the gridiron.

"Sports really teaches us that even when things get tough, you put your head down and just keep working and battling no matter what," he said. "Sports has helped me become the man that I am today."

Durney first strapped on his helmet as a youngster playing youth football in Yreka. He went on to an outstanding career in high school with the Yreka Miners, where he led the team with 110 tackles as a linebacker his senior year.

He stayed close to home to play football at College of the Siskiyous in Weed. From there, Durney walked on at NCAA Division 1 football program the University Nevada, Reno, and made the squad. He did not see the field in 2015 but contributed as a senior in 2016, mainly on special teams.

Durney saw action in eight contests and finished with eight total tackles, including five that were unassisted. He earned the squad's special teams full speed effort award

"I put in the work, and I had the opportunity to play at that level, which is something special to me," he said.

This included running onto the field in a road contest at one of the most storied football programs in college football, when the Wolfpack faced Notre Dame.

"Oh. man, that is still such a vivid merry for me," Durney said. “It was so exciting running onto the field and looking around and seeing all the people there."

He also has fond memories of facing elite competition.

Durney recalled the time he tried to tackle San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny. Durney is still in awe of the elusiveness and blazing speed that Penny displayed when he faced him. Penny eventually became a first-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks.

There was the time the team traveled to Honolulu to face the University of Hawaii and stayed a beautiful resort next to a beach. John said that the team had workouts right next to the ocean but were not allowed by the coaching to head into the water.

Durney said it is a goal of his to return to Hawaii and finally swim in the crystal blue waters that eluded him the first time.

Durney earned his undergrad degree in criminal justice from Nevada, Reno in 2017.

John has one more year of law school at the UO and is scheduled to graduate in May of 2021, and will take the bar exam.

Durney said that he is blessed that he already has a job lined up since last summer with a law firm in Reno. The firm, Joey Gilbert Law, specializes in criminal defense, personal Injury, DUI and immigration. Gilbert is a Nevada, Reno graduate and was a collegiate fighter.

He was also a contestant on the reality boxing show 'The Contender,' alongside Sylvester Stallone and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Durney said he came away impressed with Gilbert and his law firm when he interviewed with them, and is honored to have a job lined up in a community he knows and cares about in Reno.

"Everything has turned out better than I could imagine," he said. “(Gilbert) is just a great guy."

Durney said he loves Reno and the culture and environment there. He also enjoys the variety of things to do outdoors nearby and said it reminds him in a way of Siskiyou County.

He believes Reno is a perfect place to start his career and hopes to stay there for the foreseeable future, once he graduates from law school next year.

"Reno is the place where I made a lot of memories and close friends and shaped who I want to be in my life," he said.

Durney said growing up, he never had a desire to be a lawyer, despite the fact his mother Rebecca Durney, is a child support attorney in Yreka.

In highs school, John said he considered being a cop, as well as a few other vocations. In college, he had a criminal justice professor tell him he had the skills needed to be a good lawyer. After talking to his mother about a career in law, John realized it was something he was passionate about and that law would be the career path he would pursue.

"My mom is a huge inspiration and a role model in my life, " he said.

Before he went to law school, John went on a month-long trip to Europe with his mother and said it was wonderful to share that with her. He recalled that she told him that "he better enjoy the experience" because he would not have the time to take a trip like that in law school or in his career as a lawyer.

Durney said he has enjoyed Eugene and law school and is savoring the experience and working hard.

"Eugene is a great college town," he said.

Durney expressed gratitude to his family for all their support over the years, and to his friends back in Yreka.

"Looking back, I'm grateful to have grown up in a community like Yreka,” he said. John added everyone has always been so supportive of him through the years. He recently spent a few weeks visiting his friends and family back in Yreka before returning back to Eugene.

Another crucial part of his journey was attending COS. While only a 30-minute drive from Yreka, Durney said he lived in the dorms his first year and with friends his second year and has many fond memories of his time at COS.

"I'm so thankful I had that experience of living on my own for the first time, but still being close to home,” Durney said. "It was a great experience at COS getting to know the community better and making new friends. It was a lot of fun."