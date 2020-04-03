“Sam was an easy choice to take over the program,” former head coach Jason Freitas said. “He loves the game of baseball... After one year as an assistant, the kids really liked him.”

Sam Diggle is grateful to have the opportunity to pass on his baseball knowledge to his players as the new head coach at his alma mater.

Diggle, a standout pitcher at Yreka High School, went on to play at Butte College and Cal State Stanislaus.

He was an assistant coach on the Yreka Miners varsity team last year, working alongside his good friend and high school teammate, longtime YHS head coach Jason Freitas.

Shortly after the end of the season last year, he announced that he was stepping down after being head coach for 14 seasons. Freitas was quite successful with the Miners, earning five Northern Athletic League titles and three trips to the Northern Section title game in Division 3. This past year, YHS, went 16-11-1 overall and made it to the semifinals of the NSCIF D4 playoffs. This was the first year YHS played in D4.

He said at the time that he wanted to spend more time watching his two daughters play sports in the spring. This year, Freitas is the head junior varsity softball coach for YHS, with his daughter Sammi a freshman member of the team.

Diggle, who works for the Yreka Union High School district, was tapped as his replacement.

He said that he is excited to take over as head coach and wants to keep the winning traction of Miners baseball alive.

“Jason has built such a great program following some rough years before he came,” Diggle said. “I want to continue to build on that tradition. If the team continues to work hard each day at practice and at games we will have success. I’m excited. to see what this team can do this year. There’s no limit to what we can accomplish”

“We got a good mix of kids,” he added. “We’re a really scrappy group. As a team, they want to win and they all work hard.”

Freitas believes that Diggle was the perfect choice to replace him.

“Sam was an easy choice to take over the program,” Freitas said. “He loves the game of baseball... After one year as an assistant, the kids really liked him.”

Unfortunately, the season was called off on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

YHS was 2-1 for the year, including a dominating 8-0 win to open the season on March 6 on the road against fellow Siskiyou County team Mount Shasta. The Miners had all three pitchers not allow a hit or a walk in the contest.

Diggle said it means a lot to still have Freitas around to ask for advice and said he has been a great help and resource as he takes over the reins of the Miners baseball program.

“We both work hard and we both want this program to do well and succeed,” Diggle said. “He’s always there if I have any questions and has been a big help to me.”

Freitas said that Diggle has always been a leader and that growing up he was a quarterback, a point guard, and a pitcher.

"Those things alone tell you what type of competitor and leader he is,” Freitas said. “Sam truly cares about the Miners. Not just the baseball program but all the sports. He is like must alumni. He wants to see the Miners do well in everything.”

“Sam brings a lot of baseball knowledge to the field,” Freitas added. “Obviously he was a great athlete and baseball player growing up. He understands the game and loves to teach the fundamentals. He is a son of a coach and has always wanted to get involved in coaching but never had the time. When he got the opportunity to move back to Yreka and get a job at the high school the first thing I told him was that he was helping me, coach. “

Sam and Jason have been friends since before kindergarten and played sports alongside each other at Montague Elementary, YHS, and Butte College.

“Sam is super competitive and hates to lose at anything, which I think is a good thing,” Freitas said about his close friend. “Sam is a grinder. He has overcome obstacles and seems to always find a way to succeed. Win or lose Sam will make sure he has done everything he can to be prepared.

Freitas, who also works at YHS, added that coaching the JV girls team has been a great experience so far.

“I have enjoyed working with the younger girls to try and get them ready for varsity,” he said. “ Having spent my entire coaching career at the varsity level I feel I have a very good understanding of what is needed from a JV program.”