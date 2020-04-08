Seniors Alisha McFall and Morgan Frost were named to the All-League team, while junior Myra Whipple was an honorable mention choice.

Three members of the Yreka Lady Miners soccer team came away with Northern Athletic League postseason honors recently.

Seniors Alisha McFall and Morgan Frost were named to the All-League team, while junior Myra Whipple was an honorable mention choice.

McFall was a scoring machine for the Lady Miners at forward and led the team in goals scored. This included scoring four goals in a win versus Central Valley at home on senior night on Feb. 11.

Frost was a force at goalie and made a number of key saves for the squad, as the Lady Miners held teams scoreless four times this past season.

Whipple was a defensive standout for YHS.

The Lady Miners had a solid season under first-year head coach Dave Tafoya, finishing 5-4-1 in the tough NAL and 7-7-2 overall.

YHS ended the season Feb. 18 with an epic loss in the first round of the Northern Section Division 2 playoffs at home to Las Plumas.

The game was tied 1-1 after four overtimes and the contest went to a sudden death shootout.