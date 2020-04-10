“I have such a love and pride for Siskiyou County,” Noelle Conroy Collier said. ”Sports have always been part of my life. I'm pretty lucky to have been able to make it my career.”

The College of the Siskiyous Athletic Department announced last Wednesday that Noelle Conroy Collier would take over from longtime coach Tom Powers as head women’s basketball coach for the Lady Eagles.

Collier is a Siskiyou County native and was born and said in Yreka. She has been the assistant coach under Powers since 2012 and will officially become the head coach in May when Powers retires from COS after 34 years as the women’s coach.

“I felt so overwhelmed the last couple of days,” Collier said about how so many people congratulated her on becoming the new head coach at COS, “I’ve gotten so much positive reaction from the community. This is the place I grew up in, and to get all this love and support is pretty impressive.”

“I have such a love and pride for Siskiyou County,” she added. ”Sports have always been part of my life. I’m pretty lucky to have been able to make it my career.”

Collier first became involved with COS hoops when growing up, she attended the ‘Screamin Eagle’ Basketball Camp held during the summer at the Weed campus. Working as a camp counselor and coach became her first job. She attended Yreka High School, where she was a three-sport athlete before attending COS from 2002-2004, where she continued to play basketball under Powers. During this time, she received Golden Valley All-Conference and All-State honors.

Collier transferred from COS to California State Baptist University, where she finished her playing career in 2006 and also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology as well as a Master’s Degree in Kinesiology and Sports Management. She then coached basketball at San Bernardino Valley College for two years before moving back to Siskiyou County in 2011.

In 2012, Collier was hired as the assistant women’s basketball coach under Powers and also began teaching Kinesiology classes at Siskiyous. She also works for the Yreka Family YMCA as the Health and Wellness Director. Collier currently resides in Yreka with her husband, Sean, and their two children."

Collier said she learned so much under Coach Powers as both a player and as his assistant coach the past eight seasons. He was the only still-active coach named to the California Community College Hall of Fame, and in 1999 he was selected the California Women’s Junior College coach of the year. Powers won his 900 career game this past season.

“I feel so lucky he was my mentor,” Collier said. “He cares so much about his players and is so knowledgeable and passionate about basketball. He sends every player he’s ever had a happy birthday card each year.”

Collier said what made him so great to work under was the trust and confidence he had in her and the way he made coaching with him such a positive partnership based on mutual respect for one another.

“He respected and trusted me and gave me a lot of responsibilities other coaches might not have given,” she said,

Powers recalled always being impressed with Collier ever since she babysat his kids when she was younger.

“We work great as a team,” he said. Powers added he was impressed with how well she worked with the players. He said that she is knowledgeable and passionate about the sport. Powers said that Noelle cares about the players as people and the importance of them doing well in school.

Collier said she plans to continue what Powers established at COS and have a quality basketball program that emphasizes helping the players on the team become better players, students, and people.

“For me, it's about helping these players be successful,” Collier said.

One thing that impressed her about Powers was the way he was able to be successful year after year by not being pigeonholed to a particular basketball philosophy. Instead, he geared each team to its strengths. One year they may have been guard-heavy, or the next year they may have been most strong in the post and adjusted to fit the team he had. She said she plans to continue this philosophy as head coach.

She also wants to continue the tradition of having players from Siskiyou County play for the Lady Eagles and to again have Siskiyou County players on the roster this upcoming season.

While nothing is official yet, Collier is excepting to again have Siskiyou County players on the √roster this upcoming season.

Collier said she is excited to get back on the court and work with this upcoming season’s team.

“We want to help the girls be successful and hive them what they need to do well on the court,” she said. “Our goal is to help develop the players on the team. We will work with each player individually on how they can improve and develop their game to become the best players and people both on and off the court.”

Collier said Powers told her he will be there whenever she needs him for advice. She said it means a lot to know she has such a mentor and supporter in Coach Powers.

He said that as a former player, Collier has the unique ability to still go out on the court and demonstrate hands-on to the player's different aspects of the game and show “this is how you do it.”

Powers believes that she has the skills and temperament to be a successful head coach.

“I think she is up to the challenge,” he said.

Powers added that she has a will to win and to help coach and mentor her players that will serve her well.