Two members of the McCloud Loggers boys basketball team and one player from the Lady Loggers squad recently earned Evergreen League postseason honors.

Senior David Wolfe and junior Zack Dutton earned All-League honors, as did junior Mercy LeTourneau of the Lady Loggers.

A shooting guard and small forward, Dutton lit up the stat sheets for the Loggers with an outstanding 26.7 per game scoring average. He was a force in other categories as well, grabbing 13.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per contest. Dutton also connected on 57 3-pointers. He was first in the Evergreen League in all these categories. Dutton was also first in free throw and field goal percentage, and third in assists per game at 3.9 boards per contest.

Dutton scored a lights out 45 points to record a season-high Dec. 10 in a victory against Dunsmuir. He scored more than 30 points six times this past season, including 42 points to end the year in a victory against Surprise Valley on Feb. 14. Dutton scored at least 20 points 16 times and never scored below 11 points in a game this past season.

Wolfe, a senior power forward, was second on the team with 13.7 points per game and averaged six rebounds per contest.

He scored a season-high 31 points in a Jan. 10 victory against Surprise Valley and scored in double figures 18 times for the year.

The Loggers finished 6-8 in the league and were 7-14 overall.

LeTourneau, a guard, had a memorable year for the Lady Loggers, which only had six players on the roster.

While the team struggled, winning a single game, the play of LeTourneau was certainly a highlight for the Lady Loggers.

She averaged 17.7 points per game, as well as 4.4 rebounds per contest. Mercy was first in the Evergreen League in points per game and second in assists at 2.2 per contest and was second in steals at 2.9 per game. She was also second in blocks with a 0.9 per contest average.

LeTourneau scored a season-high 29 points versus Big Valley on Feb. 10 and scored in double digits in all but two games.