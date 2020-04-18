Bill Choy of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers would like to get stories and photos in the paper showing what the community is doing now to stay active.

It could be kids practicing their basketball or baseball skills in front of their house, or high school students running around their neighborhood each day. Or, is their someone involved in rodeo still going out on their property each day riding their horse?

Is there an interesting exercise or fitness routine you would like to share? Let us know.

With the vast majority of folks mainly staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be tricky for both adults and children to remain active.

With sports called off at all levels in Siskiyou County, from youth and elementary and middle schools to the high school level and at College of the Siskiyous, sports are almost at a standstill.

Anything sports-related or staying fit and active during this challenging time is something we want to showcase in the upcoming weeks in the paper.

If you would like to share your story or your kid's or your family member's or friend's stories, please feel free to do so.

The more, the merrier.

You can send information and photos to Bill Choy at bchoy@siskiyoudaily.com, or give him a call on his cell at 541-324-4417.

Also, the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers began a series recently catching up with former Siskiyou County high school and college athletes and what they are up to now.

If you know someone that would make a good profile, please let us know. If you make a suggestion, also send a way to contact the person.

If you know of a former Siskiyou County High School student that is currently competing in sports in college that you think we should catch up with, send Bill Choy a line.