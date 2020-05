The California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association announced recently it’s 2020 Academic All-State Team.

Two players from the College of the Siskiyous softball team, Ashley Cox, a Yreka High graduate, and Alleggra Poetter, made the squad

Members of the Academic All-State Team are those individuals who post a 3.5 overall GPA and pass a minimum of 24 total units after their initial season of competition. The 2020 edition features student-athletes from all over the State of California.