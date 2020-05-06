"It feels good knowing I will be able to play at home," he said. "I believe it will help me out starting here."

Weed Cougars standout Grant Lane has announced that he plans to continue playing basketball on the college level as a member of the College of the Siskiyou Eagless Men's basketball team.

Lane and the Cougars had a year to remember this past season. Grant played lights out and was a force on offense and on defense, grabbing steals and rebounds, scoring, and being a fierce defender.

Lane, a 6-feet-5 inch forward and post player, led the Cougars with 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. including 4.4 rebounds per contest on defense, and earned All-League honors in the Shasta Cascade.

Weed finished the year 23-5 overall and won its first Northern Section title since 1989 when the defeated. Fall River at Shasta College in the NSCIF D6 title game 49-47 on Feb. 29. The Cougars went on to the CIF Norcal Championships in D6 and made it to the title game before falling to Rippon Christian on March 10.

Lane said his goal is to contribute to the Eagles right away and improve as a player. He hopes to hopefully move on to a four-year state school in California to continue his hoops career after playing for two seasons at COS..

COS had a promising season last year. A key contribution was made by true freshman Kody Bauman, an Mount Shasta High graduate, who earned Golden Valley All-Conference honors. Fellow Mount Shasta grad Jett Snure also showed promise and made vital contributions to the Eagles. The team went 3-7 in the GVC and 9-18 overall.

COS head coach Kyle Heath is excited to be able to grab a talented local product like Lane to join the Eagles.

"He had a significant impact on his team last season," Heath said. He came away impressed with Grant’s all-around game, jumping ability, court vision, high motor, and all the little things he does on the court to help his team any way he can

Heath also said it helped that he heard exceptional things about Grant as a person, and his excellent work ethic and dedication to becoming a better player from his coaches.

"Everyone I talked to had nothing but good things to say about him," Heath said, "I'm pretty excited he's going to stay here and play for us."

Grant said he likes the positive direction the team is taking and what the Eagles and coach Heath are doing at COS.

"I feel like he's starting something big at COS," he said. "I hope we can bring a championship to COS."

Heath said he has been trying to recruit several other local Siskiyou County players, including other members of the Weed Cougars, and hopes more will come to COS. He said things have been deleayed a bit with eveything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the next few months, Heath believes he will be able to recruit several good players, including a fair share of local talent. He said he has been in contact with several local kids and understands it can be a difficult decision to stay close to home or expand their horizons somewhere else.

Lane said that he also hopes that players from his high school team and others from Siskiyou County will come to play at COS and said he is looking forward to next season.

Grant, who played hoops at Weed with his twin brother Dallas, was born in Mount Shasta and raised in Big Springs.

He has played hoops since he was a kid and said it is by far his sport of choice.

"I love everything about the game," Lane said. "It's fun for me to play." He added while he has tried other sports like football and baseball, these sports could not compare to hoops for Grant.

Lane thanked Weed Cougars head coach Robert West for helping him improve as a player and person,

"I'm very grateful to Coach West for helping me be the man I am today," Grant said.

He added it was special winning a section title at Weed, and said it was a close-knit group, with many of them he had played with since they were in elementary school.

Heath said he thinks Grant can contribute right away and said he is pleased to add a talented local player to the roster.

"I think he will be a good addition to our team," Heath said."I'm excited to bring him into our family."